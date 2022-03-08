Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:17 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Burmeister leads heading into McGrath
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location
Closeup of a marijuana bud.
State of marijuana: Concerns grow that if marijuana becomes federally legal, Alaska’s industry could be hurt
The Alaska House Finance Committee.
Alaska House hears budget with $2,500 in dividends, energy relief checks
Victims of a plane crash on Lake Iliamna are airlifted to Anchorage hospitals.
5 people rescued following plane crash on Lake Iliamna

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post...
Congress passes bill to shore up Postal Service, delivery
Des Moines police said one person was killed and two others were critically wounded in a...
6 teens arrested in Iowa school shooting that killed 1
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union bargain into night to salvage 162-game season
Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo
Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Burmeister leads heading into McGrath