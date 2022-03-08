Advertisement

Iditarod 2022 Trail Report: Race leaders make their way into Alaska Range

The latest from the Iditarod Trail as teams make it past Rainy Pass, and we hear from an Iditarod race legend, who's watching from the sidelines this year.
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 8:46 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After taking off from the restart in Willow on Sunday, mushers in the 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race began to make their way through the Alaska Range.

The section of trail from Finger Lake to Rainy Pass can be technical and tricky.

“We’ve got side hills, we’ve got the S-turns down onto the Happy River,” DeeDee Jonrowe, who has finished the Iditarod more than 30 times.

Watch the video above for more details on the early sections of the race.

