Iditarod 2022 Trail Report: Several teams take off from Rohn Monday night

Several teams took off from the Rohn checkpoint Monday night in the second day of the 50th running of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race.
By Alaska's News Source Digital Team
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 10:51 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of five teams took off from the Rohn checkpoint on Monday night on their way to Nikolai.

The second day of the 50th running of the Iditarod saw the majority of teams make it through the Rainy Pass checkpoint. Mushers described the checkpoint as a good place to rest after the run from Finger Lake, through the Alaska Range.

“I thought a lot about my grandpa on this run and how I think he’d be proud of how this race has .... the mushers and the race and the dogs — I think he’d be very proud,” said Ryan Redington, grandson of Joe Redington Sr.

Watch the video above for more sights and sounds from Rainy Pass.

