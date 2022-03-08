Iditarod 2022 Trail Report: Several teams take off from Rohn Monday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A group of five teams took off from the Rohn checkpoint on Monday night on their way to Nikolai.

The second day of the 50th running of the Iditarod saw the majority of teams make it through the Rainy Pass checkpoint. Mushers described the checkpoint as a good place to rest after the run from Finger Lake, through the Alaska Range.

“I thought a lot about my grandpa on this run and how I think he’d be proud of how this race has .... the mushers and the race and the dogs — I think he’d be very proud,” said Ryan Redington, grandson of Joe Redington Sr.

