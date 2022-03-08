Gov. Dunleavy addresses the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Alaska and the state’s response
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is discussing the impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine on Alaska, and what the state’s response will be.
Dunleavy is speaking from the Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau and is joined by Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney for the meeting with the media.
Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.