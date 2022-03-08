Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy addresses the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Alaska and the state’s response

Gov. Mike Dunleavy introduces legislation to combat sex trafficking, increase penalties for sex offense convictions
By Joey Klecka and Sean Maguire
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:00 PM AKST|Updated: 4 hours ago
JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is discussing the impact of the Russian Invasion of Ukraine on Alaska, and what the state’s response will be.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is discussing how Alaska is being impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and what the state's response will be.

Dunleavy is speaking from the Alaska State Capitol building in Juneau and is joined by Alaska Department of Revenue Commissioner Lucinda Mahoney for the meeting with the media.

