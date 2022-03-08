March mixes rain and snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy snow hit Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska on Saturday, but sunshine Sunday and Monday has already melted some of the snow or compacted it.

For the month of March in Anchorage so far, the city has received 12.2 inches of snow and 82 inches for the season. The normal season-to-date total is 65.4 inches.

Tuesday evening’s commute could see some snow showers, so that will define the beginning of the next snow event. A march mix of rain and snow is also possible through the week.

A circulation of low pressure is over Bristol Bay, bringing snow to the region. Snow is expected to move north to Nome by Tuesday.

The hot spot on Monday was Cordova at 48 degrees and the cold spot went to Arctic Village with 17 below zero.

The Porter family had a tough time making a decision, snow-people or snow angels, and decided to make both.

Snow people-angels-Porter Family 3-6-22 (Alaska's Weather Source)

