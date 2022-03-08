Midweek snow to bring light accumulation to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are several degrees warmer across Southcentral this morning, as clouds continue to stream into the region. This comes ahead of another round of snow that is set to build into the region tonight through Thursday. While most of today will remain on the drier side, a few flurries can’t be ruled out into the early afternoon hours.

Cloudy skies streaming into the region later today, will limit solar heating. As a result, highs today will only top out in the mid 30s to near 40 degrees across coastal regions. As the clouds thicken up into the night and the snow begins falling, many locations will see temperatures remain fairly stable in the upper 20s and lower 30s through Wednesday morning. We’ll see light accumulation through the night, with most of Southcentral seeing half an inch to 2 inches of snow through the morning commute Wednesday.

As warmer air builds in through the day Wednesday, we’ll see a transition to a wintry mix which will limit additional accumulation. We’ll see some dry time built in for Wednesday, as the wintry mix looks to come in waves through the day.

While most of the snow comes to an end Wednesday, we’ll see some lingering showers into Thursday. Highs remain near 40 degrees as the week draws to a close, with cooler weather looking likely as next week approaches.

Remember to set those clocks forwards this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

