New indoor playground opens in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - There are dozens of playgrounds in Anchorage, and 18 of them are considered inclusive — including the city’s newest playground. Perhaps the most attractive feature of the new one is that it is the first indoor playground in Anchorage.

The new indoor facility is located at the Fairview Recreation Center on 10th Avenue and opened on Friday, Mar. 4 to gales of laughter and screams of joy from the first children allowed to play there. According to the municipality’s website, the playground used to be an under-utilized auxiliary gym at the center.

“If there was a rating for it from one to five, I’d give it a five star rating,” 12-year-old Daniel said.

The new space is also fully accessible for those with physical disabilities. There are two Americans with Disability Act-accessible family bathrooms that were converted during renovation just outside the playground. The breezeway connecting the main building to the structure housing the playground was upgraded to include ADA-accessible doorways, and the space containing the playground underwent general safety upgrades to accommodate standards associated with American Society for Testing and Materials playground certification.

“What’s so special about this particular playground is that Parks and Recreaction and the Park Foundation and all of the partners here stepped up to say that inclusion is not just about access,” co-founding mother with Parks For All Leah Boltz said. “It’s not just about getting a wheelchair on a site, it’s about everyone feeling a sense of belonging and community. And that goes for whether you have a disability, whether you are an elderly person, whether you are a veteran returning from war, no matter what your walk of life, no matter what your background, your socioeconomic status, your gender, your religion, your race — this is a place everybody can come and play together, and that is really special.”

The project started in the spring of 2020, and the playground was funded through a $250,000 Municipal Park Bond and $150,00 from the Anchorage Park Foundation.

Admission is Free. Park hours and rules can be found on the city website.

