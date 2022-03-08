Advertisement

Seattle Seahawks agree to trade Russell Wilson to Denver Broncos, AP reports

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Atlanta Falcons in the first...
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes against the Atlanta Falcons in the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:32 AM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to trade nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for a massive haul of draft picks and players, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the blockbuster trade, which is pending Wilson passing a physical, can’t become official until the start of the new league year on March 16.

Denver was seen as the front-runner for Aaron Rodgers before the two-time reigning MVP agreed to stay in Green Bay as the highest-paid player in NFL history. Then the Broncos landed a Super Bowl-winning quarterback anyway, and one who’s five years younger than Rodgers, who is 38.

The NFL Network reported the Seahawks agreed to send Wilson and a fourth-round pick to Denver in exchange for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-rounder, along with quarterback Drew Lock, defensive end Shelby Harris and tight end Noah Fant.

In Wilson, the Broncos finally have a worthy successor to Peyton Manning, who retired six years ago Monday. Since then, the Broncos have churned through 10 starting quarterbacks, including a different starter in each of the last five season openers.

Wilson started 149 regular-season games and 16 playoff games before suffering a fractured middle finger on his right hand and missing four games last season, when he went 6-8. Seattle finished 7-10, the only losing season in Wilson’s tenure.

He helped Seattle to its only Super Bowl title with a 43-8 thumping of Manning and the Broncos in Super Bowl 48.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

