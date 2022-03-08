Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long-awaited arrival of the first Sonic restaurant to open in Anchorage debuted on Monday, March 7.

The fast food chain’s newest location opened its drive-thru on Huffman Road at 10 a.m. on Monday. Within an hour, a line of waiting drivers was stretched out to the busy thoroughfare. A driver awaiting Sonic food estimated it took about an hour from getting in line to receiving their order.

Among those waiting was Alaska’s Attorney General, Treg Taylor.

When asked what he was going to order, Taylor said, “Oh, I don’t know, probably just a cheeseburger.”

“And the drinks,” a woman sitting in the vehicle with Taylor said.

Taylor concurred.

“Drinks, big fan of the drinks,” Taylor said.

Alaska’s first Sonic Drive-In restaurant in Wasilla opened in August 2019 to much fanfare.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.