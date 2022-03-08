Advertisement

Weather Lab: IDEA Homeschool students learn how often rain starts as snow

From describing the weather to forecasting it, these elementary students learn the science of meteorology.
In this week’s Weather Lab, the elementary students at IDEA Homeschool want to know if rain starts out as a solid, or liquid inside clouds.
By Melissa Frey
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, the elementary students at IDEA Homeschool want to know if rain starts out as a solid, or liquid inside clouds. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has the answer.

Check out our full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of our meteorologists for your school or community group.

