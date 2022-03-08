Weather Lab: IDEA Homeschool students learn how often rain starts as snow
From describing the weather to forecasting it, these elementary students learn the science of meteorology.
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:08 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In this week’s Weather Lab, the elementary students at IDEA Homeschool want to know if rain starts out as a solid, or liquid inside clouds. Chief Meteorologist Melissa Frey has the answer.
Check out our full weather lab series here, where you can also request a visit from one of our meteorologists for your school or community group.
