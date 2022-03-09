Advertisement

About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.(Source: Pixabay)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:04 AM AKST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Biden administration is canceling more than $6 billion of federal student loan debt.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers eligible for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program.

The program forgives the remaining balance on direct loans after the borrower has made 120 qualifying monthly payments under a qualifying repayment plan while working full-time for a qualifying employer.

The program launched 15 years ago, but the Biden administration made changes to it in October.

Among the changes, for a limited time, borrowers may receive credit for past periods of repayment on loans that would otherwise not qualify for the program.

Some borrowers have until October to apply for the forgiveness.

For more information on student loan debt cancellation, go to the Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Closeup of a marijuana bud.
State of marijuana: Concerns grow that if marijuana becomes federally legal, Alaska’s industry could be hurt
An aerial view of Nikolai, a checkpoint along the Iditarod trail.
Iditarod live blog: Sass, Seavey trade top spot
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy reiterates calls for state actions against Russia
The Alaska House Finance Committee.
Alaska House hears budget with $2,500 in dividends, energy relief checks
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location

Latest News

This February 2022 photo provided by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows snakes in...
Border authorities find 52 reptiles hidden in man’s clothing
The Texas Court of Appeals on Wednesday dismissed Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton’s...
Texas loses appeal over investigation of transgender teen’s family
In this photo provided by the University of Maryland School of Medicine, David Bennett Jr.,...
US man who got 1st pig heart transplant dies after 2 months
A Ring video shows a man with a box of candy knock on the door. After the homeowner answers,...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: ‘Candy salesman’ sets up armed robbery
LIVE: Biden to discuss competitiveness, bringing factory jobs back to US