Advertisement

Anchorage street crews work to clean up ongoing ice pothole problem

FastCast March 9, 2022
By Georgina Fernandez
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Municipality of Anchorage is working to tackle the maze of ice potholes that have plagued the city for several weeks.

“They’re everywhere,” Paul VanLandingham, the street maintenance manager for the Municipality of Anchorage, said.

According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, ice holes are formed when the weather switches quickly from warm, thawing temperatures back to freezing conditions. That fast transition resulted in ice melting and then refreezing again, causing cars to swerve to make their way through sunken ice obstacles.

It left a mess behind for road crews to solve, and while most city streets have been attended to, many privately-held lots and streets are still in rough condition.

“Just these back-to-back snowfalls. And then Mother Nature throwing us that rain and freeze thaws,” VanLandingham said. “That, you know, poses some difficulties for us.”

Weather forecast: Widespread snow returns to much of Alaska this week

The city says this year has been exceptional. The constant switch from warm to cold weather has left the crew with barely any time off. VanLandingham said a majority of his team has had only two to three days off of work since mid-January.

“I was able to get a couple of crews off for a couple of days, and then we got this snow, and the other crew that was scheduled to have some days off, they’re working straight through,” VanLandingham said.

Right now, VanLandingham said municipal crews will be working to finish plowing the rest of the snow that fell last weekend before they start to chip away at the ice buildup. He said that the transition to warm weather this week will help them speed up the process.

“We are going to concentrate on getting all of our drains opened up, and again, start whittling away at this ice buildup,” VanLandingham said.

VanLandingham said that within the next two to three weeks, a lot of progress will be made in cleaning the ice buildup around the city.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that many of the ice potholes have appeared on privately-owned lots and streets. The original video in this story showed footage of ice holes on both privately- and city-owned lots and streets.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of Nikolai, a checkpoint along the Iditarod trail.
Iditarod live blog: Sass, Seavey trade top spot
Closeup of a marijuana bud.
State of marijuana: Concerns grow that if marijuana becomes federally legal, Alaska’s industry could be hurt
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy reiterates calls for state actions against Russia
The Alaska House Finance Committee.
Alaska House hears budget with $2,500 in dividends, energy relief checks
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location

Latest News

Brent Sass gets ready to take to the Iditarod trail in Ophir.
Iditarod Trail Report - Wednesday, March 9 - 12 p.m.
FastCast March 9, 2022
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs
As you plan for that perfect Spring Break getaway, experts warn travelers need to watch out for...
Consumer Crackdown: As Spring Break travel heats up, experts warn of bogus deals and travel needs