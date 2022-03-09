Indigenous Alaska women leaders discuss issues facing their Native corporations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global holiday celebrated annually to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women. To honor and celebrate Indigenous women leaders here in the 49th state, the Alaska World Affairs Council held a panel at the Bear Tooth Theatre on Tuesday afternoon.

On the panel were Dena Sommer-Pedebone, CEO of Gana-A’Yoo Limited, and Marit Carlson-Van Dort, president and CEO of the Alaska Native village corporation Far West, Inc.

Gana-A’Yoo is a Native village corporation representing Galena, Koyukuk, Nulato and Kaltag. Far West, Inc. is the village corporation in Chignik Bay.

Hallie Bissett, executive director of the Alaska Native Village Corporation Association, served as moderator.

The hour-long discussion included topics such as diversifying revenue resources, gender equality and pay, federal infrastructure funds, the impacts of inflation and disastrous salmon runs, climate change, and getting the younger generations involved.

“One of the things that we’re challenged by is recruiting younger generations of folks into service on these boards and coming to work at the corporation, learning about it and hopefully working up in to the executive positions, the management positions,” Carlson-Van Dort said.

Sommer-Pedebone agreed.

“Yes, we need the younger shareholders, we need to gift and open enrollment, and allow them and get them on these boards because these boards make decisions about land, and they make decisions about where we want to invest and things like that,” she said.

The program was part of the Evangeline Atwood Distinguished Speakers series.

