March storms for southern Alaska

Snow, rain, ice and gusty winds the rest of the week
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM AKST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mix of late winter weather is blowing through southwest Alaska and into Southcentral Alaska as we head into Tuesday night. The wintry mix will stick around through the week too.

A ridge of high pressure provided the Panhandle with sunshine for Tuesday. The hot spots for the state goes to Ketchikan, Klawock and Sitka, each hitting 47 degrees.

This same ridge is acting as a steering mechanism father west, pushing incoming storms over southwest and interior locations.

Commuters in Southcentral should count on snow Wednesday morning with Anchorage accumulating 1-4 inches.The Kenai Peninsula can expect 1-3 inches of snow overnight and Wednesday morning before mixing with rain through the day.

The Copper River Basin will see a winter weather advisory north of Gakona, where the highest amounts of snow, 6-12 inches are likely.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Kuskokwim delta for one tenth of an inch of ice and winds gusting 20 to 35 mph.

