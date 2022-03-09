Teenage self-taught barber practices his skills at the Boys and Girls Club in Muldoon

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a small room at the Boys and Girls Club in Muldoon with a sign that says, “The Studio,” you’ll find Jayvyn Kalbfus cutting hair. The 17-year-old has been a club member since he was 8. Now, he’s their unofficial barber.

Kalbfus said he learned to cut hair by watching YouTube videos during the heart of the pandemic.

“I started off cutting (hair on) myself,” he said. “I used to mess myself up, I’m not going to lie, like the first couple times. But after a while I got pretty good at it.”

These days Kalbfus comes to the club after school several times a week to give haircuts for free, although he does accept tips. His skill set has improved, according to Daniel Harris, one of his first customers.

“The first time he cut me, I didn’t never want to go back to him,” said Harris, laughing.

But Harris stuck with Kalbfus and he’s glad he did.

“He’s getting really good,” he said.

More than a year later Harris is one of dozens of regular customers at the club.

Boys and Girls Club staff member Adara Lee said the club is happy to help Kalbfus with his budding career, providing the room and even some of his tools.

“Every time he cuts he just does really well,” said Lee, noting Kalbfus’s growth.

“He has fades, he has different shapes that he does, he asks the person what they want. Sometimes he cuts the whole thing off,” she said.

Kalbfus, a junior at Bartlett High School, said he isn’t sure if barbering will be his life’s work.

“I don’t know, maybe another opportunity will come, maybe something that I like better,” he said. “But so far this is looking like something I could stick with.”

Kalbfus said he’s grateful to have a chance to try something he think he might love.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.