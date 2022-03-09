Advertisement

Teenage self-taught barber practices his skills at the Boys and Girls Club in Muldoon

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:34 PM AKST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In a small room at the Boys and Girls Club in Muldoon with a sign that says, “The Studio,” you’ll find Jayvyn Kalbfus cutting hair. The 17-year-old has been a club member since he was 8. Now, he’s their unofficial barber.

Kalbfus said he learned to cut hair by watching YouTube videos during the heart of the pandemic.

“I started off cutting (hair on) myself,” he said. “I used to mess myself up, I’m not going to lie, like the first couple times. But after a while I got pretty good at it.”

These days Kalbfus comes to the club after school several times a week to give haircuts for free, although he does accept tips. His skill set has improved, according to Daniel Harris, one of his first customers.

“The first time he cut me, I didn’t never want to go back to him,” said Harris, laughing.

But Harris stuck with Kalbfus and he’s glad he did.

“He’s getting really good,” he said.

More than a year later Harris is one of dozens of regular customers at the club.

Boys and Girls Club staff member Adara Lee said the club is happy to help Kalbfus with his budding career, providing the room and even some of his tools.

“Every time he cuts he just does really well,” said Lee, noting Kalbfus’s growth.

“He has fades, he has different shapes that he does, he asks the person what they want. Sometimes he cuts the whole thing off,” she said.

Kalbfus, a junior at Bartlett High School, said he isn’t sure if barbering will be his life’s work.

“I don’t know, maybe another opportunity will come, maybe something that I like better,” he said. “But so far this is looking like something I could stick with.”

Kalbfus said he’s grateful to have a chance to try something he think he might love.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs line up ahead of the Iditarod restart from Willow Lake on Sunday, headed for Yentna.
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass is first out of McGrath
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location
Closeup of a marijuana bud.
State of marijuana: Concerns grow that if marijuana becomes federally legal, Alaska’s industry could be hurt
The Alaska House Finance Committee.
Alaska House hears budget with $2,500 in dividends, energy relief checks
Victims of a plane crash on Lake Iliamna are airlifted to Anchorage hospitals.
5 people rescued following plane crash on Lake Iliamna

Latest News

Wasilla resident Joshua Cropper when he in the Marine Corps.
Wasilla veteran serves again as he gets ready to head to Ukraine
Women in the USA make up for only 6.6 % of tow truck drivers, according to the 2019 Truck...
Anchorage woman casts off gender stereotypes as owner, driver of towing company
Telling Alaska’s Story: Unearthing the mystery of a hunting bow in Lake Clark National Park.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Unearthing the mystery of a hunting bow in Lake Clark National Park
Pipeline Vocal Project is headed to Dubai.
Pipeline Vocal Project is headed to Dubai to perform