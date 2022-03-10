Advertisement

Anchorage police searching for person of interest in homicide case

FastCast March 10, 2022
By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:33 AM AKST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are looking for a person of interest in a homicide case, according to a news release.

Officers were called to a home on Cottonwood Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on a report that a man was assaulted.

In the home, officers found 69-year-old Alan Wagers, who was taken to a hospital. Wagers remained in the hospital until he passed away from his injuries on Feb. 27.

Police have identified Johnny B. L. Johnson, 38, as a person of interest in the case. Johnson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Johnny B. L. Johnson
Johnny B. L. Johnson(Anchorage Police Department)

Johnson has an unrelated felony parole violation warrant for first-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to the release.

Anyone who knows where Johnson is located is asked to call Anchorage police dispatch at 3-1-1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.

