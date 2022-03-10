Anchorage police searching for person of interest in homicide case
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are looking for a person of interest in a homicide case, according to a news release.
Officers were called to a home on Cottonwood Street shortly after 5 p.m. on Jan. 18 on a report that a man was assaulted.
In the home, officers found 69-year-old Alan Wagers, who was taken to a hospital. Wagers remained in the hospital until he passed away from his injuries on Feb. 27.
Police have identified Johnny B. L. Johnson, 38, as a person of interest in the case. Johnson is 5 feet 11 inches tall and approximately 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Johnson has an unrelated felony parole violation warrant for first-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence, according to the release.
Anyone who knows where Johnson is located is asked to call Anchorage police dispatch at 3-1-1. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at AnchorageCrimeStoppers.com.
