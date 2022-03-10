Iditarod dog missing in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod musher Richie Diehl’s dog Jimbo is missing in Anchorage after escaping from Iditarod veterinarians on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Diehl’s friend Colin McDonald, Jimbo was last seen near Minnesota Drive and International Airport Road. Anyone who spots Jimbo is encouraged to call 907-545-0902. McDonald said that Jimbo is wearing a red collar with an Iditarod “L” tag.

According to Diehl’s wife Emerie, Jimbo ran with Diehl’s team in the Anchorage ceremonial start, but did not compete with Diehl’s team along the Iditarod Trail. Diehl is currently running in sixth place in the Iditarod after leaving Ophir at 2:27 a.m. Thursday.

Iditarod musher Richie Diehl's dog Jimbo escaped veterinarians in Anchorage on Thursday and was last seen near Minnesota Drive and International Airport Road. (Photo courtesy Colin McDonald)

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

