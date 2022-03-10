Advertisement

Iditarod dog missing in Anchorage

Iditarod musher Richie Diehl's dog Jimbo has escaped his veterinarians in Anchorage and was...
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:03 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod musher Richie Diehl’s dog Jimbo is missing in Anchorage after escaping from Iditarod veterinarians on Thursday.

According to a Facebook post from Diehl’s friend Colin McDonald, Jimbo was last seen near Minnesota Drive and International Airport Road. Anyone who spots Jimbo is encouraged to call 907-545-0902. McDonald said that Jimbo is wearing a red collar with an Iditarod “L” tag.

According to Diehl’s wife Emerie, Jimbo ran with Diehl’s team in the Anchorage ceremonial start, but did not compete with Diehl’s team along the Iditarod Trail. Diehl is currently running in sixth place in the Iditarod after leaving Ophir at 2:27 a.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

