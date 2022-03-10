LED Ultra Lounge and Grill owner facing pushback as he tries to transfer liquor license

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The LED Ultra Lounge and Grill closed last year and now the owner is looking to move it to a different location in downtown Anchorage.

LED owner Robert Alexander’s business is currently located on the corner of West Sixth Avenue and I Street, but he wants to move it to the corner of West Third Avenue and E Street, kitty-cornered from the Hilton Hotel.

The move means that Alexander will have to transfer his liquor licenses as he looks to open the new location, and so far, that transition has been met with opposition as some residents in the area are pushing back.

In a Downtown Community Council meeting Wednesday night, an almost unanimous amount of people voted for a resolution to oppose the license transfer to the new location, but it all depends on what the Anchorage Assembly thinks. The assembly will hold a work session on the license transfer at City Hall Friday at 12 p.m.

The Downtown Coalition of Concerned Citizens wants to “maintain a safe and conducive environment for the residents and tourist downtown Anchorage”, which they say doesn’t include the new location for Alexander’s business.

“This argument is based strictly on facts, laws and code,” Doug Farris from the coalition said. “The transfer of location for LED from 901 W. Sixth Ave. to 420 W. Third Ave. materially changes the environmental conditions in which the business could create a significant impact on the use and enjoyment of adjacent properties by property owners and occupants.”

The coalition’s proposition refers to past incidents that happened in proximity to LED’s current location, including disturbances, firearm discharges and alcohol and drug paraphernalia.

But, Alexander said, things like this happen all across town and claims the coalition’s intent isn’t translating across all downtown businesses.

“There are far worse things that are going on inside of other bars in the same jurisdiction as that coalition, and they’re turning a blind eye to it,” Alexander said.

