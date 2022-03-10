Man indicted on murder charges in connection to South Anchorage shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in connection to a fatal South Anchorage shooting last month.

Police found 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr. dead at the scene at Al’s Alaskan Inn on the Old Seward Highway on Feb. 27. William J. Gary, 36, was arrested and charged shortly after.

On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Law announced Gary has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Gary is being held on a $400,000 bond and will be arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on Thursday, according to a release from the department.

If convicted at a trial, Gary could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison, the department said.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, detectives determined there had been a conflict between Gary and Magalei before Magalei was shot.

