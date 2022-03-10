Advertisement

Man indicted on murder charges in connection to South Anchorage shooting

An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in...
An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in connection to a fatal South Anchorage shooting in February.(Jeremy Kashatok)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 3:34 PM AKST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in connection to a fatal South Anchorage shooting last month.

Police found 30-year-old Kaupoe Magalei Jr. dead at the scene at Al’s Alaskan Inn on the Old Seward Highway on Feb. 27. William J. Gary, 36, was arrested and charged shortly after.

On Wednesday, the Alaska Department of Law announced Gary has been indicted on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting.

Gary is being held on a $400,000 bond and will be arraigned in Anchorage Superior Court on Thursday, according to a release from the department.

Prior coverage: Suspect arrested, victim identified after deadly shooting on Old Seward Highway in Anchorage

If convicted at a trial, Gary could face a sentence of up to 99 years in prison, the department said.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, detectives determined there had been a conflict between Gary and Magalei before Magalei was shot.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An aerial view of Nikolai, a checkpoint along the Iditarod trail.
Iditarod live blog: Sass is first musher to halfway point
Closeup of a marijuana bud.
State of marijuana: Concerns grow that if marijuana becomes federally legal, Alaska’s industry could be hurt
Gov. Mike Dunleavy.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy reiterates calls for state actions against Russia
The Alaska House Finance Committee.
Alaska House hears budget with $2,500 in dividends, energy relief checks
Sonic Restaurant on Huffman Road in Anchorage, Alaska
Sonic makes Anchorage debut with Huffman Road location

Latest News

An aerial view of Nikolai, a checkpoint along the Iditarod trail.
Iditarod live blog: Sass is first musher to halfway point
AP
Alaska reports more than 1,400 COVID cases over past 2 days due to processing lag in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Brent Sass gets ready to take to the Iditarod trail in Ophir.
Iditarod Trail Report - Wednesday, March 9 - 12 p.m.
FastCast March 9, 2022