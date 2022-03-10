Storm blasts through the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen a steady snow through Wednesday. And the city will see another inch or so tonight. Roads are still icy, as are driveways, parking lots and sidewalks. This is a time of year that there are a lot of fall-related injuries as people lose footing on icy surfaces.

Snow noted along Iditarod trail. This is from a system in the northern Pacific Ocean. It will continue to direct moisture through the state as we go through the end of the week.

Southeast will see this moisture make it into the northern portion of the region overnight. Some of it will start falling as snow, but mixes with and turns to all rain Thursday.

Winter storm warnings and advisories remain in place over the interior for snow with an advisory for southwest for snow and blowing snow. A high wind warning in place for Nome and other Seward Peninsula locations nearby as winds from the northeast blast through at 35 to 45 mph, gusting 65 to 75 mph.

Meteorologist Melissa Frey totaled up the numbers and here is a sample of the amounts of snow parts of southcentral have seen so far this winter.

SC snow totals-Season 2021-22 (Alaska's Weather Source)

