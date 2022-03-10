Stormy conditions remain across much of the state

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The ongoing stormy pattern continues to keep light snow and a wintry mix in the forecast for much of the southern half of Alaska. Even for locations managing to stay on the drier side this morning, overcast skies will be hard to overcome. While the heaviest of the precipitation has shifted into the panhandle, Southcentral will still see some lingering wintry mix into Friday.

While a large portion of the state continues to see winter weather alerts, with areas of snow and wintry mix, a different story is taking shape across western Alaska. An area of high pressure across the Slope is funneling winds in from the northeast. Thanks to a tightening pressure gradient, winds will gust upwards of 65 mph from Eastern Norton Sound through the Nulato Hills. Not only will this lead to areas of blowing snow, but winds will help transport colder air back across a large portion of the state in the coming days.

As the wintry mix tapers off, drier conditions return to the weekend. We’ll hold onto cloud coverage for the foreseeable future, with clouds beginning to break late Saturday across Southcentral. This will set the stage for sunshine to return into next week, with colder air spilling back into Southcentral. Looking ahead, it’s looking likely a large portion of next week will see highs remain in the mid to upper 20s.

While Southcentral is trending drier, active weather will stay with Southeast through the next week. With temperatures staying on the warmer side, a large portion of the panhandle will primarily see a cold rain and windy conditions.

Remember to set those clocks forward this weekend, as Daylight Saving Time begins.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

