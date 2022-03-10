Advertisement

Wolverines host ‘The Office’ themed fundraiser for upcoming series against Minnesota

The weekend fundraiser benefits the Scotty Gomez foundation
A flyer for the upcoming fundraiser for the Anchorage Wolverines.
A flyer for the upcoming fundraiser for the Anchorage Wolverines.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 9:34 PM AKST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Wolverines will face off for a good cause this weekend as they host the Minnesota Wilderness for a three-game series at Ben Boeke Arena.

In a nod to the hit sitcom “The Office,” Anchorage will wear special jerseys for the weekend series that are inspired by the show. All of the players’ jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit the Scotty Gomez Foundation, whose mission is to provide hockey opportunities for youth hockey in Alaska

“I think there’s a good amount of kids who are fans, even if we weren’t born when it was out yet. ... It’s a funny show, I’ve watched it a couple of times,” Wolverines forward Talon Sigurdson said.

On top of raising money this weekend, the Wolverines look to cash in a few victories over a conference opponent as they sit in fourth place in the North American Hockey League Midwest Division standings, three points ahead of the Wilderness.

“As we get towards the end every point becomes more and more important. So I guess as a team, we’ve just been kind of dialing it in,” Sigurdson said. “I think the past few weeks our practices have been really good, really intense.”

More information about this weekend’s games and fundraiser can be found on the Anchorage Wolverines Facebook page.

