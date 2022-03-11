Advertisement

Alaska bill seeks to bar marriage for 14, 15 year olds

The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.
The exterior of the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska.(KTUU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 3:53 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A bill in the Alaska House would repeal a provision of law that allows a court to grant permission for someone as young as 14 to marry.

A repeal of that section was adopted Wednesday as an amendment to a bill dealing with witness requirements for marriage. A vote on the amended bill is pending.

The measure, if it passes, would still have to go to the Senate. The amendment was offered by Republican Rep. Sara Rasmussen. The bill would leave in place a provision of law that allows for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dogs lay sleeping at the checkpoint in McGrath.
Iditarod live blog: Top 5 teams resting at halfway point
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in...
Man indicted on murder charges in connection to South Anchorage shooting
High prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are expected to hit rural Alaska hard as...
‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard
Nuiqsut in 2018.
Natural gas leak on North Slope continues; ConocoPhillips Alaska evacuates employees

Latest News

Marijuana.
State of marijuana: Where does state tax revenue from cannabis go?
Ida Stadler turned 104-years-old at the Palmer Pioneer Home on Thursday, March 10.
Palmer woman turns 104
Two dogs lay sleeping at the checkpoint in McGrath.
Iditarod live blog: Top 5 teams resting at halfway point
Brent Sass was the first Iditarod musher to reach Cripple Wednesday afternoon. He won the...
Iditarod Trail Report - Thursday, March 10 - 4 p.m.