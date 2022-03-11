Alaska bill seeks to bar marriage for 14, 15 year olds

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A bill in the Alaska House would repeal a provision of law that allows a court to grant permission for someone as young as 14 to marry.

A repeal of that section was adopted Wednesday as an amendment to a bill dealing with witness requirements for marriage. A vote on the amended bill is pending.

The measure, if it passes, would still have to go to the Senate. The amendment was offered by Republican Rep. Sara Rasmussen. The bill would leave in place a provision of law that allows for 16- and 17-year-olds to marry with parental consent.

