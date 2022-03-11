Advertisement

Arctic Edge takes place around Alaska amid rising tensions with Russia over attack on Ukraine

By Dave Leval
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:05 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - American and Canadian troops continue training around Alaska as part of Exercise Arctic Edge. The biennial drill created in 2018 is designed to help the personnel defend the Arctic.

This time features something new — Danish observers.

“We have a few that are operating with the Special Operating Forces up north,” said Col. Jake Peterson, chief of staff for Alaskan Command that oversees Arctic Edge. “Then we got a couple more coming from their Arctic Joint Command, and from their joint training command back in Denmark.”

Danish observers are not the only new thing at the exercise that started Feb. 28. Patriot missiles have also made their first appearance.

But, training in the Arctic, especially in subzero temperatures, can be a challenge.

“You get fuel spilled on your hands, you could be a casualty,” Peterson said. “If you spill water on your hands, you could be a casualty. You could get frostbite and whatnot.”

Roughly 1,000 U.S. troops, from every branch of the military from all across the country, are taking part in Arctic Edge. According to Peterson, it provides some challenges.

“Each service has its anomalies, whether it’s communicating or specific ways they do things,” Peterson said.

But, this exercise helps overcome those obstacles.

“Working through some of the anomalies in each service,” said Peterson. “And working together, and coordinating to make sure that we have a common operating picture, and awareness of the domain that we’re trying to defend.”

Exercise Arctic Edge wraps up March 17. The next one takes place in 2024.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dogs lay sleeping at the checkpoint in McGrath.
Iditarod live blog: Sass leads pack of mushers to Ruby checkpoint
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in...
Man indicted on murder charges in connection to South Anchorage shooting
High prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are expected to hit rural Alaska hard as...
‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard
Nuiqsut in 2018.
Natural gas leak on North Slope continues; ConocoPhillips Alaska evacuates employees

Latest News

Iditarod dog missing in Anchorage after escaping race headquarters
Iditarod dog missing in Anchorage after escaping race headquarters
U.S. troops and Patriot Missiles taking part in Exercise: Arctic Edge
Danish Observers Arctic Edge
Two dogs lay sleeping at the checkpoint in McGrath.
Iditarod live blog: Sass leads pack of mushers to Ruby checkpoint
State of marijuana: Where does state tax revenue from cannabis go?
State of marijuana: Where does state tax revenue from cannabis go?