Arctic Edge takes place around Alaska amid rising tensions with Russia over attack on Ukraine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - American and Canadian troops continue training around Alaska as part of Exercise Arctic Edge. The biennial drill created in 2018 is designed to help the personnel defend the Arctic.

This time features something new — Danish observers.

“We have a few that are operating with the Special Operating Forces up north,” said Col. Jake Peterson, chief of staff for Alaskan Command that oversees Arctic Edge. “Then we got a couple more coming from their Arctic Joint Command, and from their joint training command back in Denmark.”

Danish observers are not the only new thing at the exercise that started Feb. 28. Patriot missiles have also made their first appearance.

But, training in the Arctic, especially in subzero temperatures, can be a challenge.

“You get fuel spilled on your hands, you could be a casualty,” Peterson said. “If you spill water on your hands, you could be a casualty. You could get frostbite and whatnot.”

Roughly 1,000 U.S. troops, from every branch of the military from all across the country, are taking part in Arctic Edge. According to Peterson, it provides some challenges.

“Each service has its anomalies, whether it’s communicating or specific ways they do things,” Peterson said.

But, this exercise helps overcome those obstacles.

“Working through some of the anomalies in each service,” said Peterson. “And working together, and coordinating to make sure that we have a common operating picture, and awareness of the domain that we’re trying to defend.”

Exercise Arctic Edge wraps up March 17. The next one takes place in 2024.

