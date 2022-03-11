Advertisement

Drier and clearer skies return for the weekend

Lingering moisture will lead to a wintry mix today, with sunshine expected to arrive by Sunday
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:40 AM AKST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Same story, different day across Southcentral. Isolated to scattered areas of wintry mix remain with us, with light accumulation expected through the day. The best chance for any activity stays with us into the afternoon hours, with drier conditions returning into the weekend. This will set the stage for sunnier skies, drier conditions and colder weather to make a return.

Any scattered wintry mix across Southcentral today will lead to limited accumulation, as temperatures will remain warm enough to erode away most of what we see. While we’re still sitting with a decent snow depth across Southcentral, warming conditions will lead to slushy roads. Both today and tomorrow looks to bring highs near 40 degrees before temperatures take a downward trend.

As colder air shifts back into the state, we’ll see all of the active weather stay to our south and in Southeast. It’s here where daily rain is expected to remain.

Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 20s, with overnight lows in the single digits and teens.

Remember to set your clocks forward Saturday night as Daylight Saving Time begins and look to the night sky, as the aurora could peak in intensity due to a massive coronal mass ejection of the sun.

Have a wonderful Friday!

