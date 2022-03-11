Advertisement

Gov. Dunleavy asks Alaska House to consider suspending motor fuel tax until June 2023

Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s 8 cents per gallon motor...
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s 8 cents per gallon motor fuel tax until June 2023, according to a letter he sent to the state Alaska House of Representatives on Friday.(Alex Bengel/KTVF)
By Joey Klecka
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 1:34 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s motor fuel tax for more than a year, according to a letter he sent to the Alaska House of Representatives on Friday.

Alaska currently has a fuel tax of 8 cents per gallon of fuel, levied on all motor fuel sold or moved within the state. A smaller tax is applied for aviation and watercraft vessels.

Dunleavy’s proposal to the House is an amendment to House Bill 104, and the fuel tax suspension would be effective until June 30, 2023. It would immediately suspend collection of tax on not only motor and marine fuels, but also aviation gas and aviation jet fuel.

“This action, if approved by the Legislature, would provide direct tax relief at the gas pump for Alaskan families and businesses, and help contain the costs of goods shipped within the State,” Dunleavy wrote in a letter to the Alaska House on Friday.

Related: ‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard

The request from the governor comes as fuel prices across the country are skyrocketing, indirectly but chiefly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24.

“With rising inflation eroding the financial bedrock of Alaskan homes and businesses, something must be done to alleviate the economic hardship facing our State,” Dunleavy wrote.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Eureka musher Brent Sass arrives in the checkpoint of Ruby, March 11, 2022.
Iditarod live blog: Sass first musher through Galena
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Anchorage police searching for person of interest in homicide case
High prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are expected to hit rural Alaska hard as...
‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard
Iditarod musher Richie Diehl's dog Jimbo has escaped his veterinarians in Anchorage and was...
‘It’s super nerve-wracking’: Iditarod dog missing in Anchorage after escaping race headquarters

Latest News

Eureka musher Brent Sass arrives in the checkpoint of Ruby, March 11, 2022.
Iditarod live blog: Sass first musher through Galena
Fastcast March 11, 2022
Alaska State Troopers B Detachment Captain Anthony April made history in February as the first...
Alaska State Trooper captain becomes first Alaskan invited to speak at West Point
Drier and clearer skies return for the weekend
Drier and clearer skies return for the weekend