Gov. Dunleavy asks Alaska House to consider suspending motor fuel tax until June 2023

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s motor fuel tax for more than a year, according to a letter he sent to the Alaska House of Representatives on Friday.

Alaska currently has a fuel tax of 8 cents per gallon of fuel, levied on all motor fuel sold or moved within the state. A smaller tax is applied for aviation and watercraft vessels.

Dunleavy’s proposal to the House is an amendment to House Bill 104, and the fuel tax suspension would be effective until June 30, 2023. It would immediately suspend collection of tax on not only motor and marine fuels, but also aviation gas and aviation jet fuel.

“This action, if approved by the Legislature, would provide direct tax relief at the gas pump for Alaskan families and businesses, and help contain the costs of goods shipped within the State,” Dunleavy wrote in a letter to the Alaska House on Friday.

The request from the governor comes as fuel prices across the country are skyrocketing, indirectly but chiefly due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began Feb. 24.

“With rising inflation eroding the financial bedrock of Alaskan homes and businesses, something must be done to alleviate the economic hardship facing our State,” Dunleavy wrote.

