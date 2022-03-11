Advertisement

Palmer woman celebrates 104th birthday

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM AKST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ida Stadler celebrated a milestone birthday on Thursday, March 10, when she turned 104-years-old. Stadler’s best friend, Jan Luce, threw her a birthday party at the Palmer Pioneer home where Stadler has lived for the last few years.

Stadler suffered a stroke recently but Luce, who’s known her for at least 35 years, spoke for her. Luce explained that Stadler was born in 1918 in Montana, but moved to Alaska with her husband in the 1940′s. She didn’t have children but enjoyed a full life. She especially loved hiking and never ate much, according to Luce, perhaps contributing to her longevity.

Luce said she considers Stadler more family than friend and was determined to throw her a party to mark the big day. On Thursday afternoon, she pushed Stadler in a wheelchair into the dining room of the Pioneer Home that was filled with friends, a large cake and cards.

It was clear Stadler was enjoying the attention as residents greeted her. Although she’s had many parties in her lifetime, this one marked a special day.

