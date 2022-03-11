Advertisement

This year’s Spenard Food Truck Carnival begins despite the snow

2022 Spenard Food Truck Carnival begins
By Peggy McCormack
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:00 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s springtime in Spenard, which means the Spenard Food Truck Carnival is back for another season in the parking lot of Chilkoot Charlie’s. Thursday was opening day and this year marks the 10th year of the annual event.

“We’ve been very excited to be out here today,” said Darrin Huycke, owner and operator of the carnival. “We have got our lovely second winter of snow and weather, which has proved to be a little bit tougher than we had planned. But from 10 years of being out here, there’s really nothing we can’t solve, and there’s nothing that stops the support of Alaska spirit to come out and buy food from these trucks regardless.”

According to the carnival’s Facebook page, four trucks were supposed to be available, but only three were onsite, and one of them didn’t have power. But that didn’t stop Sean Davis and his family from trying something new.

“I’m comin’ out and checkin’ out the food truck carnival,” Davis said. “We’re kind of excited to get some barbecue so it was a little bit of a letdown to show up and find out they didn’t have any power, but we’re definitely pleasantly surprised with the Papaya Tree’s Asian food mix-up, it’s been pretty terrific.”

Food reviewer Justin Williams of Justin’s Alaska Eats says he’s big on barbecue.

“Mr. Darryl’s, in my opinion, is the best in the city,” Williams said. “It’s one thing to say it just because they’re there, but I’ve had lots of great barbecue in the state and they have beaten everyone else.”

Huycke says the carnival will continue every Thursday “until the snow comes back.”

“It all depends on weather,” he said. “If it’s warm, if it’s nice, and if it’s not raining too much, we’ll stay out.”

Huycke said up to a dozen trucks will eventually be participating in the carnival.

Besides Thursdays, there will be other days scheduled throughout the season. To find out what those days will be, keep an eye on the carnival’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dogs lay sleeping at the checkpoint in McGrath.
Iditarod live blog: Second musher scratches
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
An Anchorage man has been indicted on murder charges after being arrested and charged in...
Man indicted on murder charges in connection to South Anchorage shooting
High prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are expected to hit rural Alaska hard as...
‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard
Nuiqsut in 2018.
Natural gas leak on North Slope continues; ConocoPhillips Alaska evacuates employees

Latest News

Alaska Sen. Dan Sullivan.
In letter, Senate Republicans call on Biden to change energy policies
The Alaska House is hearing a bill that would see the state divest its Russian investments.
AK House hears Russia divestment bill
The Anchorage Assembly is exploring how to best use next round of COVID relief funds
Anchorage Assembly is exploring how to best use next round of COVID relief funds
Three food trucks in the parking lot of Chilkoot Charlies in Anchorage, Alaska on March 10, 2022
2022 Spenard Food Truck Carnival begins