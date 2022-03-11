This year’s Spenard Food Truck Carnival begins despite the snow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s springtime in Spenard, which means the Spenard Food Truck Carnival is back for another season in the parking lot of Chilkoot Charlie’s. Thursday was opening day and this year marks the 10th year of the annual event.

“We’ve been very excited to be out here today,” said Darrin Huycke, owner and operator of the carnival. “We have got our lovely second winter of snow and weather, which has proved to be a little bit tougher than we had planned. But from 10 years of being out here, there’s really nothing we can’t solve, and there’s nothing that stops the support of Alaska spirit to come out and buy food from these trucks regardless.”

According to the carnival’s Facebook page, four trucks were supposed to be available, but only three were onsite, and one of them didn’t have power. But that didn’t stop Sean Davis and his family from trying something new.

“I’m comin’ out and checkin’ out the food truck carnival,” Davis said. “We’re kind of excited to get some barbecue so it was a little bit of a letdown to show up and find out they didn’t have any power, but we’re definitely pleasantly surprised with the Papaya Tree’s Asian food mix-up, it’s been pretty terrific.”

Food reviewer Justin Williams of Justin’s Alaska Eats says he’s big on barbecue.

“Mr. Darryl’s, in my opinion, is the best in the city,” Williams said. “It’s one thing to say it just because they’re there, but I’ve had lots of great barbecue in the state and they have beaten everyone else.”

Huycke says the carnival will continue every Thursday “until the snow comes back.”

“It all depends on weather,” he said. “If it’s warm, if it’s nice, and if it’s not raining too much, we’ll stay out.”

Huycke said up to a dozen trucks will eventually be participating in the carnival.

Besides Thursdays, there will be other days scheduled throughout the season. To find out what those days will be, keep an eye on the carnival’s Facebook page.

