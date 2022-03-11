Advertisement

Women sue Idaho over expensive hair-braiding license rules

FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training...
FILE - Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.(Danny Johnston | AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:13 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Three Idaho women are suing the state in federal court over its expensive training requirement for professional hair-braiders.

The Idaho Statesman reports the women, represented by the Institute for Justice, filed the lawsuit Tuesday against the Idaho Barber and Cosmetology Services Licensing Board in Boise’s U.S. District Court.

Idaho is one of five states that still require cosmetology licenses for professional hair braiding.

The licenses require 1,600 hours of training and can cost up to $20,000, even though cosmetology schools aren’t required to teach braiding techniques for naturally textured hair.

Scott Graf with the Idaho Attorney General’s Office declined to comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Two dogs lay sleeping at the checkpoint in McGrath.
Iditarod live blog: Sass leads pack of mushers to Ruby checkpoint
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Anchorage police searching for person of interest in homicide case
High prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are expected to hit rural Alaska hard as...
‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard
The old location of the LED Ultra Lounge and Grill.
LED Ultra Lounge and Grill owner facing pushback as he tries to transfer liquor license

Latest News

FILE - San Diego Padres left fielder Allen Cordoba passes a logo for Play Ball, an initiative...
Test for MLB players will be how deal looks to them in ‘26
Alaska State Troopers B Detachment Captain Anthony April made history in February as the first...
Alaska State Trooper captain becomes first Alaskan invited to speak at West Point
A stolen boat crashes into a dock, causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht destroys multiple boats during destructive joy ride
Stolen boat crashes into dock causing serious damage to other boats.
WATCH: Stolen yacht taken on destructive joy ride
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas