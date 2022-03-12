Anchorage man arrested following Friday night shooting in Government Hill

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that one man was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on Friday night in the Government Hill neighborhood.

According to a community alert, police responded to Richardson Vista Road following the reported shooting at 9:29 p.m. last night after two men were involved in an altercation. Saturday morning, police reported that 24-year-old Bruce Witt had produced a handgun during the altercation and was arrested at his home at 9:52 p.m. without incident, then remanded to the Anchorage jail on a felony first-degree assault charge.

Police wrote that the other man involved in the altercation suffered upper body wounds and is expected to survive. Police said that there was no concern for public safety on Friday night and that there is no indication that the two men knew each other prior to the altercation.

