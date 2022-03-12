Advertisement

Anchorage man arrested following Friday night shooting in Government Hill

Anchorage police report that one man was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after...
Anchorage police report that one man was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on Friday night in the Government Hill neighborhood.
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM AKST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police report that one man was taken to the hospital and another is in custody after a shooting on Friday night in the Government Hill neighborhood.

According to a community alert, police responded to Richardson Vista Road following the reported shooting at 9:29 p.m. last night after two men were involved in an altercation. Saturday morning, police reported that 24-year-old Bruce Witt had produced a handgun during the altercation and was arrested at his home at 9:52 p.m. without incident, then remanded to the Anchorage jail on a felony first-degree assault charge.

Police wrote that the other man involved in the altercation suffered upper body wounds and is expected to survive. Police said that there was no concern for public safety on Friday night and that there is no indication that the two men knew each other prior to the altercation.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eureka musher Brent Sass arrives in the checkpoint of Ruby, March 11, 2022.
Iditarod live blog: Leaders take final rest, head for the Bering Sea coast
Anchorage musher Hugh Neff has scratched from the 2022 Iditarod at the Ruby checkpoint,...
Hugh Neff is latest musher to scratch from Iditarod
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s 8 cents per gallon motor...
Gov. Dunleavy joins calls to suspend the motor fuel tax until July 2023
Musher Richie Diehl's dog Jimbo — who was dropped in Nikolai — has been found and returned to...
Escaped Iditarod sled dog found in Anchorage
Alaska State Troopers B Detachment Captain Anthony April made history in February as the first...
Alaska State Trooper captain becomes first Alaskan invited to speak at West Point

Latest News

Eureka musher Brent Sass arrives in the checkpoint of Ruby, March 11, 2022.
Iditarod live blog: Leaders take final rest, head for the Bering Sea coast
Workers at a crab processing plant in Dutch Harbor
Russian Seafood Ban
Workers at seafood processing plant in Dutch Harbor.
Alaska’s congressional delegation commends ban on Russian seafood
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s 8 cents per gallon motor...
Gov. Dunleavy joins calls to suspend the motor fuel tax until July 2023