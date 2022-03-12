Earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Southcentral Alaska on Saturday morning at 10:59 a.m. according to the USGS.

The Alaska Earthquake Center reported that the quake had an epicenter 26 miles west of Nikiski. Alaskans from Willow to Anchorage reported that they felt the quake. The reported depth was 54.9 miles deep.

The USGS reported that the 10:59 a.m. earthquake was a magnitude 5.2. (Photo courtesy Alaska Earthquake Center)

“There is NO tsunami danger from this earthquake,” the Tsunami Warning Center wrote.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated with additional information.

