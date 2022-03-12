Advertisement

Public hearings scheduled for conditional protest of LED Ultra Lounge’s plan to relocate

A group of Anchorage residents and business owners want to stop a local businessman from opening a nightclub and bar downtown.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:34 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robert Alexander, who formerly owned the LED Ultra Lounge and Grill on West Sixth Avenue, wants to transfer his liquor license and location over to 420 W. 3rd Ave. between D Street and E Street. However, some don’t think the proposed location is right for that type of business.

At an Anchorage Assembly work session on Friday, members set dates for two public hearings regarding the conditional protest for the LED Ultra Lounge and Grill liquor license and location.

The Downtown Community Council and the Anchorage School District have submitted written opposition because they say the proposed site of the nightclub and bar is too close to schools. The district’s Step Up program and McLaughlin School classrooms at 411 W. 4th Ave. are within 300 feet.

The Downtown Coalition of Concerned Citizens also feel the establishment could have a negative impact on the nearby neighborhood and the Hilton Anchorage.

Alexander’s previous location on Sixth Avenue and I Street is approximately six blocks away from the proposed site.

“I’m already downtown, so what’s the big deal,” Alexander said. “I’m not moving in from you know, Eagle River. I’m already downtown. These guys just don’t want, I already told you, it’s a discriminating thing and that’s my take on it, and I’m fired up about it.”

Alexander said at this time he can’t say what his chances are. He just said the entire situation is a “mess.”

The public hearings are set for March 15 and March 18.

