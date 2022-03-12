Advertisement

A shared commercial kitchen in Spenard is helping food businesses get off the ground

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:31 PM AKST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A different kind of business model is helping entrepreneurs in the Anchorage food business realize their dreams. It’s a shared commercial kitchen space in Spenard that rents out by the hour.

The building that formerly housed Yummy Bakery at 1300 W. 36 Ave., is now owned by Cook Inlet Housing Authority. About a year ago, Amy Nicolaisen signed a long-term lease with the idea of renting the space to budding food businesses by the hour.

Nicolaisen, who owns her own business called Birdwings Fine Chocolate, said in the past she struggled to find commercial kitchen space she could afford.

“My rent was $300 a month and I was doing just fine,” she said, referring to a former space. “And then my rent went up to $2,000 dollars a month, so I couldn’t afford my own kitchen. So the shared kitchen was born.”

Anchorage Commercial Kitchen is available to rent 24 hours a day starting at $25 an hour. Nicolaisen said so far, it’s attracted an assortment of different businesses who rent it for as long as they need. One of them is Ember Custom Foods owned by Clayton Jones.

Jones, who produces 300 meals a week at the kitchen for home delivery, said the space has allowed him to work the kinks out of his business and grow it slowly without making a major investment or commitment.

“You can try something here and you haven’t signed a lease, you haven’t bought a whole lot of equipment that you might not be able to use or sell, so it’s just like a launch pad,” Nicolaisen said.

Potential users are asked to schedule a consultation and tour to discuss their business ideas and make sure the space is a good fit. The Anchorage Commercial Kitchen website has further information.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Anchorage restaurants receive national attention on popular Food Network show
Eureka musher Brent Sass arrives in the checkpoint of Ruby, March 11, 2022.
Iditarod live blog: Sass, Seavey maintain distance from rest of the pack
Johnny B. L. Johnson
Anchorage police searching for person of interest in homicide case
High prices for gasoline, diesel and heating oil are expected to hit rural Alaska hard as...
‘Pretty dramatic increases’: High fuel prices expected to hit rural Alaska hard
Iditarod musher Richie Diehl's dog Jimbo has escaped his veterinarians in Anchorage and was...
‘It’s super nerve-wracking’: Iditarod dog missing in Anchorage after escaping race headquarters

Latest News

Marijuana.
State of marijuana: The future of the cannabis industry in Alaska
Clayton Jones works in the Anchorage Commercial Kitchen
Anchorage Commercial Kitchen rents space by the hour to budding food businesses
Brent Sass leaves the checkpoint of Ruby in the early hours of Friday, March 11.
Iditarod Trail Report - Friday, March 11 - 12 p.m.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is proposing a temporary suspension of Alaska’s 8 cents per gallon motor...
Gov. Dunleavy asks Alaska House to consider suspending motor fuel tax until June 2023