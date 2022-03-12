A shared commercial kitchen in Spenard is helping food businesses get off the ground

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A different kind of business model is helping entrepreneurs in the Anchorage food business realize their dreams. It’s a shared commercial kitchen space in Spenard that rents out by the hour.

The building that formerly housed Yummy Bakery at 1300 W. 36 Ave., is now owned by Cook Inlet Housing Authority. About a year ago, Amy Nicolaisen signed a long-term lease with the idea of renting the space to budding food businesses by the hour.

Nicolaisen, who owns her own business called Birdwings Fine Chocolate, said in the past she struggled to find commercial kitchen space she could afford.

“My rent was $300 a month and I was doing just fine,” she said, referring to a former space. “And then my rent went up to $2,000 dollars a month, so I couldn’t afford my own kitchen. So the shared kitchen was born.”

Anchorage Commercial Kitchen is available to rent 24 hours a day starting at $25 an hour. Nicolaisen said so far, it’s attracted an assortment of different businesses who rent it for as long as they need. One of them is Ember Custom Foods owned by Clayton Jones.

Jones, who produces 300 meals a week at the kitchen for home delivery, said the space has allowed him to work the kinks out of his business and grow it slowly without making a major investment or commitment.

“You can try something here and you haven’t signed a lease, you haven’t bought a whole lot of equipment that you might not be able to use or sell, so it’s just like a launch pad,” Nicolaisen said.

Potential users are asked to schedule a consultation and tour to discuss their business ideas and make sure the space is a good fit. The Anchorage Commercial Kitchen website has further information.

