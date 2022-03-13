Finally! More sun than clouds.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Clouds have dominated the skies over Southcentral Alaska since Tuesday, so it’s time for a sunny day or two. That’s just what Mother Nature has in store for the region as the weekend comes to a close and a new work and school week begins.

Additionally, it’s perfect timing for the beginning of daylight saving time, which began early this morning because the “extra” sunlight is timed for the evening, rather than the morning. Arctic high pressure has been building across Siberia and the northern third of the state over the past several days with bitter cold temperatures. This arctic airmass moved into the Interior on Saturday, and will begin to arrive on Sunday. A mix of clouds and sun will start the day on Sunday, but sunny to mostly sunny skies will be the rule by the afternoon.

Winds will also be on the increase, especially in those north-south oriented passes. Temperature will be slightly cooler Sunday, but only into the middle 20s for Monday and Tuesday. This will end our nearly month long stretch of temperatures at or above normal. Clouds return late Tuesday with a chance for light snow late in the evening, and continue into Wednesday.

The same area of high pressure bringing the clearer, sunny skies to Southcentral will keep the storm farther south. This means that storms will track generally from the Aleutians into Southeast. Southeast sees a return to widespread rain and higher elevation snow above 1,000 feet for the second half of Sunday on into Monday as well. Unfortunately, widespread unsettled weather will remain over the region through much of the upcoming week.

