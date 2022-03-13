Advertisement

North Pole teen dies after shooting

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 3:26 PM AKST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers reported that a teenage boy after a he was shot in the head with a pistol in North Pole.

Troopers wrote that 19-year-old Samuel Chastain of North Pole was at a residence in North Pole with others — including juveniles — who were consuming alcohol and marijuana early Saturday morning when 23-year-old Jubal James of North Pole shot Chastain.

“The suspect admitted that he was manipulating the firearm and believing it was empty, pointed it at the victim and pointed the trigger.

Chastain was pronounced dead on the scene and James was taken to Fairbanks Correctional Center. Troopers wrote that James will be charged with second degree murder.

This is a developing story.

