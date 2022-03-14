Advertisement

Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena

K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 4:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALENA, Alaska (KTUU) - Iditarod Race Marshal Mark Nordman confirmed that an aggressive moose was shot outside the Galena checkpoint.

Nordman said in an interview in Unalakleet with Alaska’s News Source that both rookie Martin Massicotte and four-time Iditarod champion has passed the moose without issue. Massicotte and Buser both officially checked out of Galena at 10:14 p.m. on Saturday night. Iditarod veteran Matthew Failor was not so lucky.

“It charged his team and so he had to take actions to defend himself and property of course. So he was able to, he killed the moose,” Nordman said.

Failor is a former Kuskokwim 300 champion, and left Galena at 10:43 p.m. on Saturday night after completing his 8-hour layover, according to the Iditarod standings. Failor is currently running in 27

“Of course by our rules you have to go ahead and salvage it in the basic terms and he did that, and then continued on. So troopers were notified of course and now that animal will be brought back to Galena  and be shared with the community.”

