Former Department of Homeland Security officer indicted on additional sexual assault charges in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former state Department of Homeland Security officer in Anchorage has been indicted on two charges of sexual assault, the Alaska Department of Law said on Monday, which follow a previous indictment last year on several other sexual assault charges.

Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman was first indicted in February 2021 on seven charges — five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault. Five of those seven original charges stem from conduct alleged to have happened while Heitstuman was employed as a law enforcement specialist with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service.

“Heitstuman is accused of abusing his position as a law enforcement officer and as a security officer in connection with all of the charges against him,” the law department said in Monday’s press release.

Two of those seven initial charges stem from conduct alleged to have happened when Heitstuman was employed as a security officer at the Dimond Center in Anchorage, according to the release.

According to the department, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Heitstuman last week on two additional charges — one count of first-degree sexual assault and another count of second-degree sexual assault. These two most recent charges are also related to his conduct as a Homeland Security officer, the release said.

In all, he is accused of assaulting four women from 2011 to 2018. Heitstuman’s arrest and the charges against him came after an FBI investigation in conjunction with the Anchorage Police Department that spanned several years.

Heitstuman’s bail is still set at $11,000 and a third-party custodian, according to the Law Department. The department asks anyone who has additional information about Heitstuman to call the FBI’s Anchorage field office at 907-276-4441.

