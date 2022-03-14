Advertisement

Former Department of Homeland Security officer indicted on additional sexual assault charges in Anchorage

Several of the incidents are alleged to have occurred while he worked for the department
Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman, who was initially indicted on seven charges including...
Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman, who was initially indicted on seven charges including sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in February 2021, has been indicted on two additional sexual assault charges related to his alleged conduct as a former Department of Homeland Security officer in Anchorage.(From Alaska Dept. of Law)
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A former state Department of Homeland Security officer in Anchorage has been indicted on two charges of sexual assault, the Alaska Department of Law said on Monday, which follow a previous indictment last year on several other sexual assault charges.

Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman was first indicted in February 2021 on seven charges — five counts of second-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree attempted sexual assault. Five of those seven original charges stem from conduct alleged to have happened while Heitstuman was employed as a law enforcement specialist with the Department of Homeland Security Federal Protective Service.

“Heitstuman is accused of abusing his position as a law enforcement officer and as a security officer in connection with all of the charges against him,” the law department said in Monday’s press release.

Two of those seven initial charges stem from conduct alleged to have happened when Heitstuman was employed as a security officer at the Dimond Center in Anchorage, according to the release.

Stay up to date with the Alaska's News Source Digital Digest

According to the department, an Anchorage grand jury indicted Heitstuman last week on two additional charges — one count of first-degree sexual assault and another count of second-degree sexual assault. These two most recent charges are also related to his conduct as a Homeland Security officer, the release said.

In all, he is accused of assaulting four women from 2011 to 2018. Heitstuman’s arrest and the charges against him came after an FBI investigation in conjunction with the Anchorage Police Department that spanned several years.

Heitstuman’s bail is still set at $11,000 and a third-party custodian, according to the Law Department. The department asks anyone who has additional information about Heitstuman to call the FBI’s Anchorage field office at 907-276-4441.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass camps with his dogs during midday on the Norton Bay sea ice
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass, Dallas Seavey in mandatory 8-hour rests at White Mountain checkpoint
This photo is from March 12 after Hugh Neff scratched from the 2022 Iditarod. Neff was feeding...
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod race marshal disagrees
K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena
Alaska State Troopers
North Pole teen dies after shooting
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning
Earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning

Latest News

Brent Sass camps with his dogs during midday on the Norton Bay sea ice
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass, Dallas Seavey in mandatory 8-hour rests at White Mountain checkpoint
Alaska State Troopers
Man faces murder charge in death of Kotlik woman
Alaska State Troopers
Houston camper shooting leaves 1 dead, no suspects
Generic police lights.
Man charged with murder in 1995 shooting in Anchorage