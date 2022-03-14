Advertisement

Houston camper shooting leaves 1 dead, no suspects

Alaska State Troopers
Alaska State Troopers(KTVF)
By Tim Rockey
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 3:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are asking for public assistance in finding the person who fired gunshots into an occupied camper near Houston, killing a woman, on Sunday night.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch that they received a report at 9:39 p.m. on Sunday of a shooting on Forest Hills Drive near Houston and determined there were two adults inside the camper when someone fired a gun into the camper.

Troopers said 28-year-old Kelsey Damman was found with a gunshot wound and declared dead on the scene, despite the life-saving efforts of the other camper occupant.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the shooting, and investigators are asking that anyone with tips call 907-352-5401, submit tips online, or submit information on the AKTips smartphone app to remain anonymous.

