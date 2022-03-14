Advertisement

Man charged with murder in 1995 shooting in Anchorage

By Paul Choate
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 2:09 PM AKDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Anchorage in 1995, according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Law.

Ruben Fernandez, 47, is charged with first-degree murder. Fernandez was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service agents on Feb. 24 in the Dominican Republic and extradited to Anchorage.

The shooting happened on May 20, 1995, in the parking lot of an Anchorage fast food restaurant. Fernandez is accused of fatally shooting David Burdette.

He had been at large since the shooting, the release said.

Fernandez is currently being held in the Anchorage jail on $500,000 bail. If convicted, Fernandez faces a maximum sentence of 99 years in prison.

