Man faces murder charge in death of Kotlik woman

KOTLIK, Alaska (KTUU) - A man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in the village of Kotlik, according to an Alaska State Troopers dispatch.

At 1:02 a.m. Thursday, troopers in Fairbanks received a report of a disturbance in Kotlik from 37-year-old Marie Unok. Troopers were unable to reconnect with Unok and no village police were available, according to the dispatch.

Troopers were trying to follow up with Unok when, around 11 a.m. Thursday, they received a call from 44-year-old Pius Teeluk. Teeluk told troopers his girlfriend, Unok, was dead at their home.

Weather conditions prevented troopers from immediately responding, according to the dispatch. Kotlik health aids came to the home and confirmed Unok was dead, reporting they saw no obvious signs of trauma.

Troopers from over 150 miles away in Bethel came to the scene once the weather subsided. No obvious signs of trauma were found by troopers and Unok’s body was sent for an autopsy.

The State Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Unok’s injuries were consistent with strangulation.

On Saturday around 12:30 p.m., Teeluk was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing.

