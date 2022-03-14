Man indicted on murder, assault charges for Fairbanks shooting that left 1 dead

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last week, a grand jury indicted a man on murder and assault charges in connection to a shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store in November that left one man dead and another injured.

Joshua Butcher, 41, is accused of opening fire at the Safeway store on Airport Way in Fairbanks on Nov. 7. One of the men shot in the incident, 41-year-old Harley Ray Titus, later died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Another man was injured but survived.

Butcher was arrested and charged after surrendering to the Fairbanks police later that same night. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, the grand jury indicted Butcher on one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and six counts of third-degree assault.

He is currently being held by the Alaska Department of Corrections with bail set at $10 million. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 16 in Fairbanks.

