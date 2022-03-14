Advertisement

Man indicted on murder, assault charges for Fairbanks shooting that left 1 dead

A grand jury indicted a man on murder and assault charges in connection to a shooting at a...
A grand jury indicted a man on murder and assault charges in connection to a shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store in November that left one man dead and another injured.
By Megan Pacer
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Last week, a grand jury indicted a man on murder and assault charges in connection to a shooting at a Fairbanks grocery store in November that left one man dead and another injured.

Joshua Butcher, 41, is accused of opening fire at the Safeway store on Airport Way in Fairbanks on Nov. 7. One of the men shot in the incident, 41-year-old Harley Ray Titus, later died at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital. Another man was injured but survived.

Man charged with murder after Fairbanks shooting leaves 1 dead

Butcher was arrested and charged after surrendering to the Fairbanks police later that same night. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, the grand jury indicted Butcher on one count of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and six counts of third-degree assault.

He is currently being held by the Alaska Department of Corrections with bail set at $10 million. He has an arraignment hearing scheduled for March 16 in Fairbanks.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass camps with his dogs during midday on the Norton Bay sea ice
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass reaches White Mountain checkpoint with Dallas Seavey chasing
This photo is from March 12 after Hugh Neff scratched from the 2022 Iditarod. Neff was feeding...
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod race marshal disagrees
K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena
Alaska State Troopers
North Pole teen dies after shooting
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning
Earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning

Latest News

Generic police lights.
Man charged with murder in 1995 shooting in Anchorage
First ever Alaska-based AmeriCorps group arrives to the state.
AmeriCorps sends first ever Alaska-based group to the state
A rare North Pacific right whale captured on camera for the first time in ten years. (Photo...
Protections sought for world’s most endangered whale
Fastcast March 14, 2022