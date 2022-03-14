New weeks starts with plentiful sunshine, but colder temperatures

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It was certainly nice to have that “extra” daylight this evening. We continue to see a gain of five minutes and 44 seconds each day, and this will continue until April 9. The Vernal Equinox, which is the astronomical start of Spring, occurs one week from today, on Sunday, March 20 at 7:33 a.m. Alaska Daylight Saving Time.

Speaking of light, the National Weather Servic’s Space Prediction Center and the University of Alaska Fairbanks’ Geophysical Institute are both forecasting a high to very high likelihood of seeing spectacular aurora (the northern lights) overnight tonight as a strong C.M.E. (Coronal Mass Ejection) that came from the sun a couple days ago reaches Earth’s magnetic field tonight. Best chance of viewing will likely occur between Midnight and 6 a.m. Monday and from Willow, northward into the central Interior and over to the Nome area. What a treat for the mushers running the 50th Iditarod in that part of the state! Of course, if you see the northern lights and capture some spectacular images of them, please consider sending a few to us here at Alaska’s News Source via the submission instructions on our webpage, and mobile apps.

More in the way of sunshine as a new work and school week starts on Monday, as Southcentral has been stuck with gray and gloomy skies since Tuesday. In additon to the decreasing clouds, winds that have been gusty in the 40 to 45 m.p.h. range at times Sunday afternoon, will begin to subside somewhat overnight, with a more significant decrease into the first half of Monday. All this as arctic high pressure moves southward into the region. Temperatures for the first time in 33 days will top out just a few degrees below normal.

The southward moving high pressure system will keep the active west-to-east storm track well off the Southcentral coast for Monday and Tuesday. This, however, means Southeast will see the brunt of several storm systems during the week. Initially on Monday, temperatures will be cold enough for snow, but will change to rain fairly quickly by the late morning hours. Rain, with snow above 1,000 feet, will continue into Monday night and Tuesday. There may be short break in the action Tuesday night into early Wednesday before the next storm arrives with more locally heavy and widespread precipitation.

