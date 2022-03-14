Sunshine and chilly across Mainland Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s chilly across the state this morning, as persistent northeasterly flow continues to reinforce the cool and dry conditions across Mainland Alaska. For many, the temperatures this morning are one of the few times in several weeks where temperatures have hovering in the teens and 20s. The crispness in the air will continue to stay with us through the day, as highs will be a degree or two colder than Sunday’s high of 32.

While much of the state continues to remain fairly quiet an sunny, Southeast is seeing the complete opposite. The active weather pattern continues to bring snow and rain to the region, which will stick around for a large part of this week. Snow today will bring anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow for areas north of Juneau, while the Southern Inner Channels see up to an inch of rain.

While the active weather pattern primarily will impact Southeast in the days ahead, an incoming low will bring the return to clouds and snow by Wednesday for Anchorage. Initially the snow will have to overcome the drier air that’s returned to the region. As that ocurrs, the light flurries will eventually become light snow for the morning commute.

We’ll see highs from Wednesday on through the rest of the week remain in the mid to upper 30s, as clouds build back into the region to close out this week.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.