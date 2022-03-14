Advertisement

Sunshine and chilly across Mainland Alaska

Much of Southcentral will see one of the coolest afternoons this month
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:32 AM AKDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It’s chilly across the state this morning, as persistent northeasterly flow continues to reinforce the cool and dry conditions across Mainland Alaska. For many, the temperatures this morning are one of the few times in several weeks where temperatures have hovering in the teens and 20s. The crispness in the air will continue to stay with us through the day, as highs will be a degree or two colder than Sunday’s high of 32.

While much of the state continues to remain fairly quiet an sunny, Southeast is seeing the complete opposite. The active weather pattern continues to bring snow and rain to the region, which will stick around for a large part of this week. Snow today will bring anywhere from 3 to 8 inches of snow for areas north of Juneau, while the Southern Inner Channels see up to an inch of rain.

While the active weather pattern primarily will impact Southeast in the days ahead, an incoming low will bring the return to clouds and snow by Wednesday for Anchorage. Initially the snow will have to overcome the drier air that’s returned to the region. As that ocurrs, the light flurries will eventually become light snow for the morning commute.

We’ll see highs from Wednesday on through the rest of the week remain in the mid to upper 30s, as clouds build back into the region to close out this week.

Have a wonderful and safe Monday!

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass camps with his dogs during midday on the Norton Bay sea ice
Iditarod live blog: Sass approaches Koyuk
Alaska State Troopers
North Pole teen dies after shooting
K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena
A magnitude 5.1 earthquake shook Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning
Earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska Saturday morning
Hugh Neff released a video in response to the Yukon Quest barring him from racing in 2019....
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod Race Marshal disagrees

Latest News

Sunshine and chilly across Mainland Alaska
Sunshine and chilly across Mainland Alaska
Arctic high pressure continues to build south from the Interior into Southcentral causing temps...
New weeks starts with plentiful sunshine, but colder temperatures
Arctic high pressure continues to build south from the Interior into Southcentral causing temps...
The new week starts with plentiful sunshine, but colder temperatures in Southcentral
Arctic high pressure builds into Southcentral on Sunday, increasing the winds, and clearing...
Finally more sun than clouds