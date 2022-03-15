2 people found dead after oven filled Soldotna cabin with propane, troopers say

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers are looking into the deaths of two Soldotna residents after being notified Sunday night, according to a dispatch.

On March 13 at 7:37 p.m., troopers and first responders came to a one-bedroom cabin and found 61-year-old Mary Beltz and 64-year-old Michael Hanno deceased.

Troopers said a preliminary investigation determined that a propane oven had been inadvertently left in the on position while it was not lit, filling the cabin with propane.

The remains of both adults are being sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsies.

