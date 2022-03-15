Aviators in Alaska deal with rising fuel prices

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fuel prices are on the rise, and those flying in Alaska have seen aviation gas and jet fuel prices take off, making it more expensive to fly.

Recreational pilot Leo Walsh said he bought aviation gas in bulk last fall at about $5 per gallon. The Crowley fuel station at Lake Hood was charging $6.34 per gallon on Monday.

Walsh has flown in Alaska since 1989 and said high gas prices make you think twice before taking off.

“It turns us all into fairweather flyers,” Walsh said.

But, he also acknowledges that aviation is expensive, and people often have to pay if they want to play.

“At a certain point, you just decide this is what you want to do and go out and do it,” Walsh said. “And you just bite the bullet pay more money and buy less of something else.”

For businesses like Rust’s Flying Service, it’s not so simple as they try to navigate fluctuating fuel prices and secure reservations for sightseeing tours this summer. Rust’s owner Todd Rust added that volatile prices to jet fuel and aviation will likely fall on the customer.

“It’s been highly variable,” he said. “We’ve seen it go up and down 50 cents a gallon in just a matter of a couple of days. It’s just volatile as can be right now.”

“We have to of course anticipate what’s going to happen in the future at this point, because we are selling trips now for the future,” Rust said continued.

He added his company burns 50 gallons of jet fuel an hour, and his aircraft fly six to seven hours a day, adding up to 300-350 gallons of jet fuel for the turbine engine aircraft. They also have piston engine planes that use aviation gas, but Rust said they aren’t used as often.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the price of aviation gas at Lake Hood on Monday.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.