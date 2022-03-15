Big Lake Elementary School under stay-put mode after body found near the building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers have responded to Big Lake Elementary for a body that was found near the school, which is now under a “stay-put” mode.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email there is “no known connection between the school and the deceased person, however, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating this incident.”

Katherine Gardner, associate superintendent of human resources for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, confirmed that the stay-put mode went into effect Tuesday morning, but said it is expected to be lifted by the end of the day. School is continuing inside the building, she said.

At this time, there is no danger to the students or staff at the school and the troopers are working closely with school officials.

