Advertisement

Big Lake Elementary School under stay-put mode after body found near the building

Alaska State Troopers.
Alaska State Troopers.(KTVF)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 1:49 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska State Troopers have responded to Big Lake Elementary for a body that was found near the school, which is now under a “stay-put” mode.

Troopers spokesperson Austin McDaniel said in an email there is “no known connection between the school and the deceased person, however, the Alaska Bureau of Investigation is actively investigating this incident.”

Katherine Gardner, associate superintendent of human resources for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District, confirmed that the stay-put mode went into effect Tuesday morning, but said it is expected to be lifted by the end of the day. School is continuing inside the building, she said.

At this time, there is no danger to the students or staff at the school and the troopers are working closely with school officials.

Copyright 2022 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass pulls into Nome to win the Last Great Race
Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title
This photo is from March 12 after Hugh Neff scratched from the 2022 Iditarod. Neff was feeding...
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod race marshal disagrees
K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena
Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman, who was initially indicted on seven charges including...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer indicted on additional sexual assault charges in Anchorage

Latest News

The scene at the finish line of the 2022 Iditarod.
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass pulls into Nome to win the Last Great Race
Alaska State Troopers
2 people found dead after oven filled Soldotna cabin with propane, troopers say
The piece is a diorama of the town, featuring over 100 hand-carved figurines and buildings.
Artist brings to life the town of Talkeetna in artwork
Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title