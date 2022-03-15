Advertisement

CDC: Sewage systems showing increased levels of COVID

Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab...
Research students take samples twice a week from university dorms that are then sent to a lab in Madison to be screened for COVID.(weau)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Could we see another rise in COVID cases nationally?

That has become a concern recently, with more and more sewage systems in the U.S. detecting increased levels of coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 40 percent of wastewater sampling sites are reporting an increased level of the virus over the past 15 days – doubling the numbers from last month.

Wastewater data cannot estimate the number of cases in a community. Still, the agency says monitoring this kind of data can be an early warning sign of increased transmission.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brent Sass camps with his dogs during midday on the Norton Bay sea ice
Iditarod live blog: Brent Sass pulls into Nome to win the Last Great Race
Brent Sass poses with his dog team March 15, 2022, after winning the 50th Iditarod.
Sass beats Seavey to claim 2022 Iditarod title
This photo is from March 12 after Hugh Neff scratched from the 2022 Iditarod. Neff was feeding...
Neff says he was bullied, forced to scratch; Iditarod race marshal disagrees
K300 winner Matthew Failor (Source: Facebook)
Aggressive moose shot by Iditarod musher near Galena
Bert Christopher “Chris” Heitstuman, who was initially indicted on seven charges including...
Former Department of Homeland Security officer indicted on additional sexual assault charges in Anchorage

Latest News

This image released by Fox News Channel shows cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski while on assignment...
Two journalists working for Fox News killed in Ukraine
A motorcyclist crashed his vehicle before falling off a drawbridge in Florida.
Motorcyclist crashes on rising drawbridge in Florida
Selena Quintanilla-Perez, known as the Queen of Tejano music, was shot and killed by her former...
New Selena album to be released 27 years after singer’s death, father announces
A local resident searches for his belongings in an apartment building after it was hit by...
Ukraine: Tone improves in Russia talks even as Kyiv is hit
This photo provided by the Topsham Police Department shows a school bus that students steered...
Students steer bus to safety after driver collapses at wheel