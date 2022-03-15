Incoming storm to bring the return to snow to Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the second consecutive morning in a row, Anchorage has managed to fall into the teens. This stretch of weather is the coldest Anchorage and much of Southcentral has seen since early February, prior to the nonstop warmth and stormy weather pattern.

The cold start to the morning will once again mean another chilly afternoon, highs for many of us will top out near 30 degrees. The only exception will be for coastal regions, where highs will manage to top out in the mid to upper 30s. While we will still hold onto sunshine through the day, we’ll begin to see an increase in cloud coverage through the afternoon into the evening hours. This comes as another area of low pressure moves into the Gulf of Alaska, bringing the return to snow and warmer conditions to the region.

With clouds slowly building back into Southcentral through the day, temperatures will be a hare degree cooler than yesterday. Don’t be surprised if some locations manage to stay in the 20s all day, which will be the first true unseasonably cold day since in well over a month.

Snow builds in overnight into Wednesday, with light accumulation looking likely. While many locations along the coast will see 2 to 5 inches of snow, inland areas will likely see less than 2 inches of snow. It will be just enough of snow for the morning commute that we could see some slick roads develop. Any lingering moisture into the afternoon hours will transition to a wintry mix, as temperatures warm into the mid to upper 30s.

While some glancing blows of snow showers look possible the rest of the week, the overall trend is drier once again with highs topping out in the upper 30s.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

