The next storm brings snow

Sunshine early Tuesday, increasing clouds by night
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 7:17 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage was bathed in March sunshine on Monday. Cooler temperatures showed up too, but not too cool.

Light snow will begin spreading over Southcentral Alaska overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Anchorage is likely to see snow of an inch, perhaps up to 3 inches, and even more significant accumulations into Seward, the Copper River basin and Prince William Sound. Rain will likely fall in in Kodiak.

The next low is churning north over the Pacific. This is the storm that will generate the snow mid-week as the front swings north. This circulation will hold through Thursday, although the low pressure will spread out and weaken. It also brings daytime temperatures above freezing over southern Alaska.

Southeast Alaska will see snow tonight in northern sections, mixing with rain Tuesday before a break develops. Juneau is more likely to see rain.

Iditarod teams headed to Nome will encounter winds gusting to 25 mph out of the north-northeast, and lows will drop in the Nome area to 4 to 10 below and a high of 10 above for Tuesday.

