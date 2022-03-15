Sass claims 2022 Iditarod title for first time in the Last Great Race

NOME, Alaska (KTUU) - Brent Sass of Eureka finally got the monkey off his back Tuesday morning when he hit the finish line in Nome to win the 2022 Iditarod Sled Dog Race.

It’s the first Iditarod victory for Sass, a former winner of the Yukon Quest sled dog race that had been shut out of the win column in six previous tries in the Last Great Race.

Not anymore.

Sass passed under the burled arch on Nome’s Front Street at 5:38 a.m. Tuesday, led by a team of 11 dogs in harness. The veteran beat five-time and defending champion Dallas Seavey to the finish, depriving Seavey of a record-breaking sixth Iditarod title.

Sass never trailed after passing Seavey on the trail just past the Ophir checkpoint Wednesday morning, which lies 623 miles from Nome. Sass spent his 24-hour layover Wednesday night through Thursday in Cripple.

The Minnesota-born musher who moved to Alaska over 20 years ago and has lived in Eureka since 2012 has had a checkered past racing the Iditarod, one of Alaska’s biggest and most widely-known sporting events. Sass finished 13th in 2012 to win the Rookie of the Year award, then had two strong runs derailed in 2015 and 2016.

Sass was disqualified in 2015 for using a iPod Touch, which was considered a two-way communication device by race officials and therefore illegal to use. The next year, he was running third at the White Mountain checkpoint, just 77 miles from the end, when his dog team refused to continue on, dropping him to a 20th-place result at the finish.

In 2020, Sass finished fourth in the race, then followed it up with a third-place run last year, setting himself up as one of the race favorites in 2022.

Sass has had plenty of success in dog mushing in Alaska with three Yukon Quest 1,000-mile wins, as well as both sides of the Quest this year, which was split between Alaska and Canada. Both races in 2022 were shortened, with the Alaska route measuring 350 miles and the Canadian route going 300. Sass had also won his first Copper Basin 300 in January.

